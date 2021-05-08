Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

