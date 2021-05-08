Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 23,662 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,662 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.