The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $1,115.15 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.66 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,053.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.