The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,115.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,053.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $470.66 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.