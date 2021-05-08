Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $16,784,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIZZ. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

