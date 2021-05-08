Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

