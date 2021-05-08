Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.27 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,118 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

