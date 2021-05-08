The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €133.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €87.04 and its 200 day moving average is €82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

