Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $76,382 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

