JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 52,318 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 227.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

EEX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

