Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

