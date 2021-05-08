Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.35. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.