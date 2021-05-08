Ajit Jain Sells 7,852 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,852 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.19, for a total transaction of $2,184,347.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $437,131.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399,502.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360,884.17.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

