Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $220.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $285.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.