Stifel Nicolaus Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $11.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.43% from the company’s previous close.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

