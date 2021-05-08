Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tokyo Electron Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

