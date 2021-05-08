Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kaman in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

KAMN stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Kaman by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after buying an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

