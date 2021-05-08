Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

MAXR stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

