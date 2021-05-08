Northcoast Research Comments on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

