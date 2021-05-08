The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $2,709,850.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,572,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

