GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

