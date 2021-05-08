OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 9,200,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OMF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

