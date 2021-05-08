GWM Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 201,348 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ayro during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ayro during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

