GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

