David Cordani Sells 42,772 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

CI stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.