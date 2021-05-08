GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,470 Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPC opened at $8.70 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

