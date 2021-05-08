GWM Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

NYSE NSTB opened at $10.01 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

