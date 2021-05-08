Strs Ohio Invests $1.35 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.