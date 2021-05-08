Strs Ohio Has $1.33 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Qurate Retail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

