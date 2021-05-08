Strs Ohio Buys 2,200 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

