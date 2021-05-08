Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

AUTL opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

