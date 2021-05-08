IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.31 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,188,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.