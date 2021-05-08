Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $104.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $98.30 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $455.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $458.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $576.73 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE FOUR opened at $87.36 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,957,051 shares of company stock worth $275,561,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

