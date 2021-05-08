Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.