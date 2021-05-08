Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.
Green Dot stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.
In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
