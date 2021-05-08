Akoustis Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

