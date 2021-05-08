Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

