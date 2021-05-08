Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Raised to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

NKRKY stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.0034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

