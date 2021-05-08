Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

