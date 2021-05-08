Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MALRY stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

