Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MALRY stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
