Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

