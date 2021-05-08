Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $201.03. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

