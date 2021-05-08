Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

VNT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

