Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

