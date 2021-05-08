Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

