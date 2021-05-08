Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $927,000.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

