New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.18 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

