FY2021 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

