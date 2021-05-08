New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,562,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

