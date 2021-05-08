Desjardins Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.