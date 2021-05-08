Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.68

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.46, with a volume of 1463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

MCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $20,475,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

